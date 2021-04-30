Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Applied Materials posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $135.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

