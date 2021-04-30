Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce $24.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.16 million and the highest is $25.10 million. Conifer reported sales of $21.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $100.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.17 million to $102.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $107.63 million, with estimates ranging from $102.04 million to $111.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNFR. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. 2,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.