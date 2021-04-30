Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.38. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

FRBA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRBA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

