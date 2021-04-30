Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.38. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FRBA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
