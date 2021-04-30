Analysts Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFGC opened at $57.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.