Analysts Issue Forecasts for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IART. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of IART stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

