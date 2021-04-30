Analysts Issue Forecasts for The First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The First Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The First Bancshares stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $822.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.64%.

In other The First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

