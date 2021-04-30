Analysts Offer Predictions for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of STNG opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

