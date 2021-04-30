Analysts Offer Predictions for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.77. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

