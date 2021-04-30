Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target at $50.73

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth about $1,356,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in 2U by 38.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

TWOU traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.25. 1,271,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.10. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

