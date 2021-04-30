Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $8.79

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,795,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

