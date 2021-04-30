Analysts Set Expectations for Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

DLNG opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

