Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Target Price at $13.53

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

MTG opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after buying an additional 15,217,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

