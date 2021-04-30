Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $62.50

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

RGNX stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,998,000 after acquiring an additional 615,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $15,189,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 167,754 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $3,535,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More: G-20

Analyst Recommendations for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit