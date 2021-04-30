Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $62.50

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

RGNX stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,998,000 after acquiring an additional 615,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $15,189,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 167,754 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $3,535,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

