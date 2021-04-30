Analysts Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Price Target at $84.29

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE SPB traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $88.14. 242,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,730. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

