Analysts Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target at $105.75

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VC. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Shares of VC traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $121.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.37.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

