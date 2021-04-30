Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

ANIX opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $137,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth $94,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.