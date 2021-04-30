ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney Sells 3,467 Shares

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ANSYS stock opened at $371.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.56.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit