ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney Sells 3,467 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ANSYS stock opened at $371.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.56.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

