Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of Anterix stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.46. 4,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,231. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $28,056.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $333,631.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and have sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Anterix by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Anterix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Anterix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anterix by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.