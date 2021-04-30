Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 75,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,985. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

