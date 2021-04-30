Anup R. Banerjee Sells 2,000 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total transaction of $481,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $240.03 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $242.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.96 and a 200 day moving average of $190.39.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.