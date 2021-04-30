Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.55. 16,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,848. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $58.47.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,431,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,250,704 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

