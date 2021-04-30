Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. Aperam has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

