Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading 8.1% Higher

Aphria Trading 8.1% Higher

Apr 30th, 2021

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.86. 731,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,131,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 256,290 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the third quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the third quarter worth $75,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

