Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $36,520,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

