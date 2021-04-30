Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIT traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $96.36. 638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 197.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.