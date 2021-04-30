AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,129. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.88 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $153.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

