Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aqua Metals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,712. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

In other Aqua Metals news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AQMS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

