Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $547,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $827.32 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $829.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $770.79 and its 200 day moving average is $714.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

