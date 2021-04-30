Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $846,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 102,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

NYSE EMR opened at $92.79 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

