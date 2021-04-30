Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 58 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $261.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $263.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

