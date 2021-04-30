Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 977 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

NYSE:O opened at $69.31 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

