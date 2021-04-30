Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

