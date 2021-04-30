Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

AROC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 971,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Archrock has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

