Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Issues Earnings Results

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%.
NYSE ARD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 117,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,550. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $501.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.
Ardagh Group Company Profile
Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.