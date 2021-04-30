Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Issues Earnings Results

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%.

NYSE ARD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 117,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,550. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $501.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

ARD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

