Ardmore Shipping Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

