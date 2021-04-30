Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.