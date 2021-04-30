Arepacoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $135,289.78 and approximately $23.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,157,773 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

