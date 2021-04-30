Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

