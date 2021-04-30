Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $597.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

