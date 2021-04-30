Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Issues Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Ares Management stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.57%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

