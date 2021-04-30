Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,636. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $453.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

