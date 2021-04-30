Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,475,000 after purchasing an additional 484,677 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,660,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,801,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 126,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $33.43. 2,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,797. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

