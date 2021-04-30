Argent Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 313,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 571.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,516,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 96,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,564,303. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63.

