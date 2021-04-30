Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 3,611 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $255.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

