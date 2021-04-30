Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 6,654 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

WMT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,359. The stock has a market cap of $391.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.