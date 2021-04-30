Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.17 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 14,831.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,994 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.47% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 802.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 319,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 283,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

Shares of JHML traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. 67,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,891. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

