Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Truist upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.65. 506,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $106.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.