Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AROW opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

