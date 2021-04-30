Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Announces Earnings Results

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, hitting $144.95. 1,038,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,526. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

