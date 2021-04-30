Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Truist

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.
Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $233.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.
In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after acquiring an additional 440,290 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,527,000.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
