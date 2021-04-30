Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Truist

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $233.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after acquiring an additional 440,290 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,527,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

